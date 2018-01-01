More Videos

Gamecocks arrive at Outback Bowl

Gamecocks arrive at Outback Bowl

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Gamecock fans in Tampa celebrate new year before Outback Bowl

Gamecock fans in Tampa celebrate new year before Outback Bowl

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

A'ja Wilson is 'Really special, very complete' says Staley

A'ja Wilson is 'Really special, very complete' says Staley

Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs

Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs

    The South Carolina football team arrives Monday to face Michigan in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

USC Gamecocks Football

Watch Bryan Edwards make a sensational catch to get USC back in the game

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 02:55 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 29 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina had momentum going its way, with a fumble recovery moments after its first touchdown of the Outback Bowl against Michigan.

So it made sense the Gamecocks went for the kill.

On the first play after the turnover, quarterback Jake Bentley put the ball in exactly the right spot, and Bryan Edwards leapt high for the highlight-reel 21-yard touchdown to cut USC’s deficit to 19-16 late in the third quarter.

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

Need to know: New SC laws for 2018

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Columbia strip club shut down by county

Gamecock fans in Tampa celebrate new year before Outback Bowl

Gamecock fans in Tampa celebrate new year before Outback Bowl

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Will Muschamp and the search for an offensive coordinator

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl

A'ja Wilson is 'Really special, very complete' says Staley

A'ja Wilson is 'Really special, very complete' says Staley

Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs

Look: Bobby Bentley coaching USC QBs

    South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

