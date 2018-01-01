‘Forever Love’: DJ Smith thanks Gamecock Nation after bowl game ejection

More Videos 1:43 Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win Pause 1:30 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:46 Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win 0:50 South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win 0:34 Outback Bowl win sweet for Bryan McClendon 1:15 Gamecocks arrive at Outback Bowl 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:13 Save on your 2018 taxes by hanging onto your gas receipts 2:17 Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com