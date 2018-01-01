‘Forever Love’: DJ Smith thanks Gamecock Nation after bowl game ejection

D.J. Smith’s final game in the garnet and black didn’t go exactly as planned.
South Carolina defeated Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl, but the senior defensive back was ejected after a targeting call in the third quarter. He finished the game with four tackles and the season with 50 tackles, fifth-best on the team.
Smith took to Twitter after the game to thank Gamecock fans for their support over his USC career.
I will forever love South Carolina! I want to say thank you to all the fans friends and coaches that supported me! Sad it had to end like that! But we got the win! #ForevertoThee— DJ (@DJ_Smith_smith) January 1, 2018
DJ Smith, in his last game as a Gamecock, called for targeting and has been ejected from the #OutbackBowl— GoGamecocks (@gogamecocks) January 1, 2018
@DJ_Smith_smith thank you for representing the university the last four years with class and hard nosed football you will be missed..— WECOCKY18 (@GamecockSavages) January 1, 2018
Thanks DJ for the ride. Love you man. @DJ_Smith_smith— Spurrier for OC (@southcarolinafb) January 1, 2018
Thanks for laying it on the line for USC! Best of luck to you!— Chris Dunlap (@ChrisDunlap1) January 1, 2018
