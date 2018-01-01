More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

‘Forever Love’: DJ Smith thanks Gamecock Nation after bowl game ejection

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 05:32 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 42 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA, Fla.

D.J. Smith’s final game in the garnet and black didn’t go exactly as planned.

South Carolina defeated Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl, but the senior defensive back was ejected after a targeting call in the third quarter. He finished the game with four tackles and the season with 50 tackles, fifth-best on the team.

Smith took to Twitter after the game to thank Gamecock fans for their support over his USC career.

