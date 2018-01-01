More Videos

    The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com
The State's top photographs from South Carolina's Outback Bowl win over Michigan at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Ashlen Renner arenner@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

How to score your free Bloomin’ Onion, courtesy of the Gamecocks’ win

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

January 01, 2018 07:09 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

TAMPA, Fla.

Monday was a victory for South Carolina ... and Team Bloomin’ Onion.

Hungry anyone?

South Carolina (Team Bloomin’ Onion) defeated Michigan (Team Coconut Shrimp) 26-19 in the Outback Bowl. The Gamecocks’ win means a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer for anyone who knows the magic words.

The appetizer is available at any Outback Steakhouse nationwide for one day only, and that’s Tuesday (Jan. 2). Just say “Outback Bowl” to your server to receive the offer, which is valid with any purchase.

“We hope fans enjoyed getting ‘Fired Up!’ for the Outback Bowl this year,” said Outback Steakhouse President Gregg Scarlett said in a news release. “At the Outback Bowl, everyone is a winner, and all fans can celebrate with a free Bloomin’ Onion thanks to the Gamecocks.”

