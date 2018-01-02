More Videos

  South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

    South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating Michigan 26-19 in the Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Gamecocks bowl win reactions: From Darius Rucker to Jadeveon Clowney and many more

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

January 02, 2018 08:52 PM

The South Carolina football team’s win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl generated all sorts of reactions, including a bold statement from Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp.

“We’re going to win a championship,” the second-year USC coach told his team after its come-from-behind, 26-19 victory on New Year’s Day.

Muschamp wasn’t the only one reveling in the Gamecocks’ win. Some of South Carolina’s most notable fans shared their thoughts on the victory, which clinched a nine-win season for USC, on social media.

Everyone from former players like Jadeveon Clowney, Connor Shaw and George Rogers, to political figures like S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, in addition to superfans like Darius Rucker and Dawn Staley celebrated the win.

Here are some of their reactions:

    Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win against Michigan: “We’ve got grit. We’ve got toughness.”

Will Muschamp on Outback Bowl win against Michigan: “We’ve got grit. We’ve got toughness.”

Dwayne McLemore dmclemore@thestate.com

