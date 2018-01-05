South Carolina football linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams (4)
Two South Carolina starters will miss spring practice

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

January 05, 2018 11:03 AM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and defensive back Jamyest Williams will miss spring practice.

Allen-Williams missed most of the season after shoulder surgery. Williams saw his season end early with a shoulder injury and didn’t play against Clemson or in the bowl.

Running back Mon Denson is questionable for spring with a minor knee procedure (he’s got about a six-week timeline with practice set to start in less than eight). Offensive lineman Donell Stanley, who had minor knee surgery, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be fine for spring.

