Two South Carolina starters will miss spring practice

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp announced linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and defensive back Jamyest Williams will miss spring practice.
Allen-Williams missed most of the season after shoulder surgery. Williams saw his season end early with a shoulder injury and didn’t play against Clemson or in the bowl.
Running back Mon Denson is questionable for spring with a minor knee procedure (he’s got about a six-week timeline with practice set to start in less than eight). Offensive lineman Donell Stanley, who had minor knee surgery, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be fine for spring.
Comments