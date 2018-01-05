Five former Gamecocks to watch in NFL playoff games this weekend

A pair of former South Carolina football stars will make their first postseason appearances as the NFL playoffs begin this weekend, and three other ex-Gamecocks will also take the field gunning for the Super Bowl.
Seven of the 10 NFL teams in the playoffs feature a USC alum, with two of them getting first-round byes. All four games in the Wild Card round this weekend will feature at least one Gamecock. Below, get the scoop on which South Carolina stars are in the playoffs, when and where you can watch them and what their status is going into the postseason.
A.J. Cann, G, Jacksonville Jaguars
The big offensive lineman and former All-American is making the first playoff appearance of his young career with the Jaguars as they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
Cann started 15 games for Jacksonville this season and was a crucial part of the team’s No. 1-ranked rushing attack, so much so that rookie running back Leonard Fournette gave him and the rest of the offensive line Rolex watches as a thank-you present.
Pharoh Cooper, WR, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams’ explosive return man enjoyed an outstanding sophomore season in the pro ranks, garnering an invite to the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors for his work bringing back punts and kickoffs. Now, he and Los Angeles will go for their first playoff win in their new city when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
Cooper has been battling a shoulder injury that has his status as questionable on the Rams’ injury report, but head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he expects Cooper to play.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo Bills
A year after making it to the Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons, DiMarco is back in the postseason thanks to a wild Week 17 that gave the Bills their first playoff berth since 1999. Buffalo faces Jacksonville on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
DiMarco has started nine games for the Bills this year, including four in a row to end the season. He hasn’t made much of an impact on the stat sheet, but it is possible his experience deep in the playoffs could make him valuable to Buffalo.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina Panthers
Munnerlyn has had a bit of a rocky year with the Panthers, reportedly walking out of practice at one point and dealing with “personal issues” with the team. However, he will likely see the field in some capacity as Carolina faces New Orleans on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
After missing a game because of the issues mentioned above, Munnerlyn played in the Panthers’ final two regular season games, ending the year with five tackles and a defended pass during a loss to the Falcons.
Ryan Succop, K, Tennessee Titans
The veteran kicker is back for his third go-around at the postseason, this time with Tennessee. He’s never made it past the Wild Card round, but will try to do so when the Titans face the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.
Succop is a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points in his NFL playoff career. He was 35-for-42 on field goals this season and ended the year by making nine of his last 10 kicks.
First-round bye
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Injured
Damiere Byrd, WR, Carolina Panthers
