Five former Gamecocks to watch in NFL playoff games this weekend

1:49 Muschamp: Bryan McClendon 'the best hire for South Carolina' Pause

2:16 Panthers coach Ron Rivera praises Captain Munnerlyn

0:58 How much do you know about coyotes?

2:31 Bryan McClendon: 'Moving sucks ... We believe in South Carolina'

1:06 Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths

1:08 Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

0:58 What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene

1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook