Why new OC Bryan McClendon is excited to work with USC’s other new hire

2:19 The best photos of South Carolina's 2017 football season Pause

1:06 Breaking down South Carolina prison assaults and deaths

1:20 Keenan coach Zach Norris: We ran out of steam

0:58 What this proposal could mean to Columbia's bar scene

4:02 Dan Werner 'the best fit' for Gamecocks coaching staff

1:08 Wine and dined: How big businesses pamper our lawmakers

14:35 After Sugar Bowl loss, Dabo Swinney and Kelly Bryant react and reflect

1:49 Muschamp: Bryan McClendon 'the best hire for South Carolina'

0:58 How much do you know about coyotes?