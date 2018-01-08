Cliff Matthews, Victor Hampton get another pro chance

Two former South Carolina players are heading to Canada to continue their professional careers.
Cliff Matthews and Victor Hampton signed free-agent deals with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League. Matthews signed his deal Monday, while Hampton was signed last week. Both were out of professional football last season.
Matthews was a seventh round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2011 NFL Draft and played six seasons in the league. He signed with Tampa Bay in February of 2016 but was cut by the Buccaneers.
Matthews ended up back in Atlanta in October of 2016 and played three games that season. For his career, the defensive end has recorded 28 tackles in 28 NFL games.
Hampton, a defensive back, went undrafted out of USC in 2014 but has had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens from 2014-15. The Ravens cut Hampton in 2015 following an arrest for driving while under influence but the DWI was later dropped.
