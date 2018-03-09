More Videos

How one Gamecock recruited Deebo Samuel to return for 2018

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

March 09, 2018 08:24 AM

They weren’t doing exactly the same rehab, but last year’s South Carolina-Kentucky game paired them together.

Both saw the paths they’d set and goals for a final season in Columbia fall by the wayside.

Linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams was supposed to cap his USC career, which saw him grow into a key starter, with a strong senior year. Samuel was supposed to stay healthy, produce an All-American campaign and launch off to the NFL.

Instead a shoulder (Allen-Williams) and broken leg bone (Samuel) ended their seasons less than three games in. And don’t think Allen-Williams, who knew he’d be coming back, didn’t work to recruit Samuel into one more season in Garnet and Black.

“We definitely had a lot of conversations because after the game I already knew if I had to have surgery I knew I was coming back,” Allen-Williams said. “We just talked about the things we could possibly do for this program. When we came in, we wanted to win the first SEC championship so coming back with another guy like that, we definitely have the potential.”

Samuel worked to come back at the end of the season, and a foot injury ultimately led to him returning for 2018.

Samuel projects to easily be South Carolina’s top offensive play-maker, as his dynamic receiving, power running and ability to break a game open with a return are already well-established. Allen-Williams could end up one of the most disruptive players on the other side of the ball, as he’s shown proficiency rushing the passer and dropping into coverage.

But this offseason, they worked side by side and motivated each other to get back with their team.

“Seeing another guy in there with you all the time definitely gives you something to work toward,” Allen-Williams said. “Our training staff did a tremendous job of helping me understand that it’s a process. It’s going to seem repetitive at times, but you have to continue to grind, continue to work at it.”

There wasn’t much layoff or question when it came to what those injuries would cost the players. South Carolina coach Will Muschamp came into his press conference after the game and immediately announced both players were done for the season.

It turned out, there wasn’t much layoff for either between suffering the injuries, losing what each thought was a final college season, and starting the work to come back.

“I wasn’t moping around in there,” Allen-Williams said. “When it was time to work, it was time to work. They gave me a week or two after my surgery and then said, ‘You’ve got to start getting it in.’ Being there with Deebo really did help a lot.”

