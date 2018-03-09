Why South Carolina is hesitant to let Deebo Samuel return punts

South Carolina football has a hole to fill at punt returner. South Carolina also projects to have one of the best kick returners in the land, assuming Deebo Samuel can stay healthy in 2018.

So why does it sound as if he’s not among the top candidates to replace Chris Lammons?

“He’s taking reps,” special teams coach Coleman Hutzler said. “I saw burnt in my brain the very first punt return of the 2016 season against Vanderbilt when the ball hit the ground. I don’t know if you guys remember that or not.”

That punt was muffed, the start of a trying season at the position. Samuel had only two returns. At least four other players got a chance at the position, with more than a few fumbles and misplayed balls. Lammons came in and settled the position, to a degree, last year, though there were some harrowing moments mixed with big plays.

Then there’s something more technical in why Samuel isn’t yet a top option.

“He’s got to prove to me,” Hutzler said. “It’s a totally different catch. It’s a totally different return. He’s got to prove with a bunch of reps that he can be that guy in catching it and being confident in it, judging the ball and all that.”

Samuel returned only two kicks last year before getting hurt. Both went back for 97-yard touchdowns. The year before, he averaged 26.9 yards per return, with a 100-yard score mixed in.

USC coach Will Muschamp said said a few players could be in the mix, including former top-100 recruit Jamyest Williams.