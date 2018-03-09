More Videos

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’ 29

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’

Pause
What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis 95

What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation 93

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward 60

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary 69

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018 50

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field 77

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’ 41

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room 73

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice 56

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice

Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 26, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com
Will Muschamp addresses the media at Williams-Brice Stadium on February 26, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

USC Gamecocks Football

Why South Carolina is hesitant to let Deebo Samuel return punts

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

March 09, 2018 09:45 AM

South Carolina football has a hole to fill at punt returner. South Carolina also projects to have one of the best kick returners in the land, assuming Deebo Samuel can stay healthy in 2018.

So why does it sound as if he’s not among the top candidates to replace Chris Lammons?

“He’s taking reps,” special teams coach Coleman Hutzler said. “I saw burnt in my brain the very first punt return of the 2016 season against Vanderbilt when the ball hit the ground. I don’t know if you guys remember that or not.”

That punt was muffed, the start of a trying season at the position. Samuel had only two returns. At least four other players got a chance at the position, with more than a few fumbles and misplayed balls. Lammons came in and settled the position, to a degree, last year, though there were some harrowing moments mixed with big plays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Then there’s something more technical in why Samuel isn’t yet a top option.

“He’s got to prove to me,” Hutzler said. “It’s a totally different catch. It’s a totally different return. He’s got to prove with a bunch of reps that he can be that guy in catching it and being confident in it, judging the ball and all that.”

Samuel returned only two kicks last year before getting hurt. Both went back for 97-yard touchdowns. The year before, he averaged 26.9 yards per return, with a 100-yard score mixed in.

USC coach Will Muschamp said said a few players could be in the mix, including former top-100 recruit Jamyest Williams.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’ 29

South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’

Pause
What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis 95

What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation 93

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward 60

Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary 69

How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018 50

What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field 77

South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’ 41

How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room 73

What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice 56

Gamecocks put on the pads, get physical at spring practice

Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation

View More Video