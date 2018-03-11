More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

Look: Will Muschamp drops in, gets on stage at country music concert

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

March 11, 2018 10:22 AM

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has joked here and there about his taste in music.

Saturday night, he and his wife Carol were in the building for Cole Swindell’s show at Colonial Life Arena. And then, he was on-stage.

The Gamecocks are currently in the midst of spring break, which means more than a week away from spring practice.

