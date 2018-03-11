Look: Will Muschamp drops in, gets on stage at country music concert

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has joked here and there about his taste in music.
Saturday night, he and his wife Carol were in the building for Cole Swindell’s show at Colonial Life Arena. And then, he was on-stage.
Will Muschamp making the appearance at tonight’s Cole Swindell concert in Columbia. pic.twitter.com/OFlLLCKFSq— David Lee (@David11Lee) March 11, 2018
Appreciate @coleswindell coming to Columbia- GREAT SHOW! #A lot to do in Columbia pic.twitter.com/e2QSv5fOaG— Will Muschamp (@CoachWMuschamp) March 11, 2018
Thanks coach! Appreciate y’all coming out. https://t.co/PMeuEiqU1Y— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) March 11, 2018
The Gamecocks are currently in the midst of spring break, which means more than a week away from spring practice.
