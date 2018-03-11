What adding grad transfer J.T. Ibe means for South Carolina in 2018

29 South Carolina’s defense will be smaller, but one player explains ‘Speed kills’ Pause

95 What South Carolina’s staff has seen from four-star Rosendo Louis

93 Coleman Hutzler addresses South Carolina kicking situation

60 Sherrod Greene thrown into fire as USC freshman. How that helps going forward

69 How things change as Gamecocks turn over most of the secondary

50 What South Carolina’s coaches have asked of Javon Kinlaw in 2018

77 South Carolina’s Bryson Allen-Williams happy to be back on the field

41 How Bobby went from being called ‘Coach Bentley’ to ‘Jake’s dad’

73 What South Carolina’s Bobby Bentley wants to see develop in his RB room