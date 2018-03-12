More Videos

USC Gamecocks Football

12 Gamecocks set to work out for NFL teams at USC’s Pro Timing Day

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

March 12, 2018 11:54 AM

Twelve Gamecocks are expected to take part in South Carolina football’s 2018 Pro Timing Day at Williams-Brice Stadium next week.

The event will take place on March 20. The on-field portion of the workouts begins around 9:45 a.m. and is open to the public.

The 12 draft-eligible former Gamecocks who are expected to work out for NFL coaches and scouts are: Cory Helms, Hayden Hurst, Ulric Jones, JaMarcus King, Alan Knott, Chris Lammons, Skai Moore, D.J. Park, Dante Sawyer, Demetrius Smalls, D.J. Smith and Taylor Stallworth.

Those Gamecocks will be measured and take part in the bench press and broad/vertical jumps before heading onto the field for more testing.

The workouts on the Williams-Brice Stadium field include the 40-yard dash; short shuttle/three-cone; and long shuttle. The NFL hopefuls also will do individual position workouts.

Hurst was among the Gamecocks who worked out at the NFL combine earlier this month. He was joined in Indianapolis by Stallworth, Moore and King.

The Williams-Brice gates for Pro Timing Day open at 9 a.m. and admission is free. Fans should park in the North Premium Parking Lot of Gamecock Park and enter the stadium through Gate 20 by the press elevators on the west side of the stadium. Seating will be in the lower west stands.

In the event of bad weather, the on-field activities would be moved to the indoor practice facility and the event would be closed to the public.

The NFL draft is Thursday, April 26 through Saturday, April 28.

