South Carolina's Skai Moore improves on biggest NFL Combine disappointment

Skai Moore had two paradoxical goals heading into South Carolina’s Pro Day on Tuesday – get bigger and get faster at the same time.
He did both as scouts from all 32 NFL teams and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watched the Gamecocks draft eligible players go through a series of tests and drills at USC’s indoor practice facility. Moore said he did not know his 40-yard dash time from Tuesday, but felt like he improved on the 4.73 he ran at the NFL Combine, and he also weighed in at 230 pounds, four pounds more than he registered last month in Indianapolis.
“I think I did pretty well,” the former Gamecocks linebacker said. “That is something I wanted to improve on, drop the 40 time.”
South Carolina did not release results from Tuesday’s testing, which included offensive linemen Cory Helms, Alan Knott and D.J. Park, tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive linemen Ulric Jones, Dante Sawyer and Taylor Stallworth, defensive backs Jamarcus King, Chris Lammons, D.J. Smith and Demetrius Smalls.
Moore, 6-foot-2, led South Carolina in tackles all four years he played for the team, becoming just the 15th player in major college football history to do that. He was a first-team All-SEC selection his senior season and tied the school’s career interception record with 14. He had 353 tackles and 5.5 sacks in his career.
“Teams I have spoken to say I’m a three-down guy who can play in space. They see me excelling in space,” he said. “I can come in and help on the passing down situations immediately. That’s the thing I’ve been hearing.”
Moore did linebacker and defensive back drills during the workout.
“I felt comfortable in the drops in the DB drills,” he said. “As far as the field work, I think I did pretty well.”
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has Moore ranked the ninth-best inside linebacker in this year’s draft class. CBSSports.com ranks Moore the sixth-best outside linebacker in the class. As for Moore, he doesn’t have any idea where, or if, he’ll be drafted. If he’s not drafted, he will be signed as a free agent.
“No sir, no clue,” Moore said. “Hopefully, some team picks me up. I’ll just wait.”
