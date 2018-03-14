Report: Former Gamecock Bruce Ellington signs new deal with NFL squad

Former South Carolina football star Bruce Ellington is reportedly staying put.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport tweeted Wednesday that Ellington had signed a 1-year deal to stay with the Houston Texans. He caught on with the team in the summer after getting cut by the San Francisco 49ers and caught 29 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns before going on injured reserve in December with a hamstring injury.
The former Berkeley standout appeared in 11 games, six starts.
At USC, Ellington caught 106 passes for 1,586 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons. He started his career playing basketball for the Gamecocks. He was USC's top pass catcher his junior and sophomore years.
