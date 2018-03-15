He threw for nearly 10,000 yards in college. Now he's working with Jake Bentley

He was thrown into the starting lineup as a freshman, so he and Jake Bentley have that in common.
He also threw for nearly 10,000 yards in college. Bentley has some work to do to reach that mark.
This offseason, South Carolina brought in a new grad assistant fresh off a career as a college quarterback. Taylor Lamb started 49 games across four seasons at Appalachian State, throwing for the seventh-most yards in Sun Belt history.
Now he’s in Columbia, working with Gamecocks passer Jake Bentley.
“He just got done playing, so he’s still fresh in what he knows and his experience he’s been able to pour into me,” Bentley said. “So just trying to get better every day.”
Lamb’s career numbers are impressive to say the least. He had 9,763 passing yards, 90 touchdowns and only 32 interceptions. He also ran for 2,008 yards and 23 touchdowns, plus led the Sun Belt in passer rating three times (he holds the career mark for that as well). He’s second in program history in almost every passing category behind Greenwood, S.C. product Armanti Edwards.
Lamb’s production also translated into winning. His first year, the Mountaineers went 7-5 in their first season in FBS. They won 11, 10 and 9 games the next three seasons, twice earning conference titles.
At the time of his hiring, Lamb told the Winston-Salem Journal, “I’m blessed to have this opportunity right out of the gates, especially at a place like USC. The University of South Carolina is a special place to be, and I’m excited to learn under Coach Muschamp and his great staff.
“It also is a great opportunity because of the state of the program. Coach Muschamp has the program trending upward after a great year last year.”
Lamb graduated in December. His father, Bobby, was a longtime coach at Furman and is currently head coach at Mercer.
Bentley said he and Lamb have keyed in on one thing, something that dogged him for parts of last season, and it’s helped.
“The biggest thing we’re really going to focus on, footwork and accuracy,” Bentley said. “This spring and into this summer.”
