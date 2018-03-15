Report: Former Gamecock Johnathan Joseph gets new deal, two more years

Houston has been good to former South Carolina Gamecocks football star Johnathan Joseph.
After going there from Cincinnati, he made two Pro Bowls and had his best season as an All-Pro in 2011. According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, he'll be sticking around with the Texans.
Rapoport tweeted Joseph agreed to a two-year deal with Houston, which he's played for the past seven seasons. He had 47 tackles, nine pass break-ups and a pair of interceptions last year, and will be heading into his 13th professional season.
A Rock Hill product, Joseph had 55 tackles, four interceptions, and nine broken up passes in 2005, his lone healthy season in Columbia after coming from junior college.
"Was a tough decision, came down to Houston and Oakland,” Joseph told the Houston Chronicle in a text message. “I wanted to be here and finish what I started here.
“A lot of factors went into this decision. Would've been tough to move my family after being here so long and being established here. Ultimately, I made the decision to sign back.
“Money wasn't the main factor, more so than taking my kids out of school and everything and moving them was the kicker for me and my family!”
