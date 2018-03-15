South Carolina football announces future 2-for-1 series with mid-major program

If everything holds from the games South Carolina football announced Thursday, the Gamecocks will be heading on the road to face a mid-major.
USC announced a three-game series with Appalachian State in 2019, 2025 and 2027, with the second game set to be played in Boone, N.C.
The Gamecocks lead the all-time series with App State by an 8-1 count, with all nine games taking place in Columbia between 1972 and 1988.
The football series with App State is part of a larger agreement between the two schools that also includes a six-year series in baseball that will alternate venues between Charlotte and Columbia.
The Gamecocks have also announced nonconference home games with Troy and Georgia State, which had previously been reported. Carolina will host Troy on September 25, 2021, while former Gamecock assistant coach Shawn Elliott will bring the Panthers of Georgia State to Williams-Brice Stadium on September 3, 2022.
South Carolina owns a 3-0 record against the Trojans, with wins in 2004, 2005 and 2010. Carolina and Georgia State have never met on the gridiron.
Comments