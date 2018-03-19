Deebo’s back, but OrTre Smith doesn’t plan to take different role

OrTre Smith is pretty confident about it.
Last season, he played eight snaps in his first two games. Then Deebo Samuel got hurt against Kentucky, and Smith averaged 49.1 yards a game the rest of the season as a starter.
Deebo is back, but Smith doesn’t imagine he’ll have to adjust too much.
“I don’t really see my role changing,” Smith said. “I still see myself getting the same amount of playing time. With Deebo back, maybe a little bit less.”
The former No. 1 recruit in the state, per 247Sports' rankings, played last season with a group of high-usage pass catchers between wide receiver Bryan Edwards (64 catches, 101 targets, 793 yards) ,tight end Hayden Hurst (44 catches, 63 targets, 559 yards) and wide receiver Shi Smith (29 catches, 44 targets, 409 yards). Hurst departs, but Samuel returns as almost assuredly USC’s top option in the passing game. (Edwards, Shi Smith and OrTre Smith are all suited to play the two outside spots.)
For a first season, OrTre Smith experienced modest success. He finished third on the team in receptions (30), targets (51) and fourth in yards with 326. His first game, he caught a touchdown after Samuel went down, running out a route from one side of the field to the opposite back corner of the end zone.
He flashed in moments, showing his talent, but even he admitted he hasn’t yet reached his potential as a go-up-and-get-it jump ball receiver. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he’s massive, and while he might not have the speed of Bryan Edwards, he felt he could’ve done more last season. Smith said he’s tried to borrow from Edwards' game.
This offseason and spring, Smith has been focused on a couple areas and seen some progress.
“Strengthened my ankle, so the routes just snap, really,” he said. “Going up to get the ball and getting off the press.”
