Former Gamecock Mike Davis could join new NFL team

Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis could join a new NFL team this offseason.
Earlier this week, the Seahawks announced they weren’t tendering a contract to Davis, making him a free agent. He already is getting interest from other teams. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he will visit with the Detroit Lions on Saturday and has other visits lined up. There is a chance Seattle could bring him back.
Davis led Seattle running backs in rushing and was second on the team behind Russell Wilson with 240 yards. He appeared in six games last year for the Seahawks after being let go by the San Francisco 49ers.
In three seasons, Davis has 348 career yards and one touchdown.
Comments