Who is Bill Belichick watching at USC's NFL pro day?

A pro day like South Carolina’s, with a potential first-round pick in tight end Hayden’s Hurst, was bound to attract a lot of NFL eyes and maybe even some head coaches.
Turns out, a five-time Super Bowl winner was on hand. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was spotted in the Steve and Jerri Spurrier indoor facility Tuesday morning.
Arguably the greatest coach in NFL history already has a USC presence on his roster in Stephon Gilmore and was checking out a few more Gamecocks. Between strength testing and field work, Belichick made his way across the field and took in a little of South Carolina football practice that was happening on the outdoor practice field. He was in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday and spoke to Bradley Chubb.
The Patriots have recently done a lot with tight ends, notably Rob Gronkowski.
Beyond Hurst, the top NFL prospects working out are Skai Moore, Taylor Stallworth and Jamarcus King. Chris Lammons, Dante Sawyer and D.J. Smith are also among the Gamecocks involved.
The Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens were among the other teams represented Tuesday at USC.
