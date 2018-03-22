This former Gamecock dreams to play on NFL Sundays. He just never played on Saturdays

Bill Belichick and Demetrius Smalls worked under the same roof Tuesday. One, a five-time Super Bowl champion coach on his way to the Hall of Fame. The other, an Under Armour employee on his way to the unknown.
Pro Day at South Carolina featured Hayden Hurst making one-handed catches and Skai Moore trying to improve his 40-yard dash time. In all, 12 former Gamecocks worked out in front of Belichick (New England Patriots) and representatives from the other 31 NFL teams. Their dream is to play on Sundays. Hurst, a potential first rounder, should get there. Moore, USC’s all-time leader in interceptions, could too.
The climb is steeper for Smalls, however. He never even played on Saturdays.
“There was a couple games I got close,” Smalls said, “but it didn’t work out. But I didn’t let that get to me.”
Never miss a local story.
Smalls, listed between Dante Sawyer and D.J. Smith on Carolina’s roster, walked on to the Gamecocks in spring 2014. He was a 5-foot-9, 174-pound defensive back who made the SEC academic honor roll three times before he graduated in December with a degree in sports and entertainment management.
He wore No. 39 – in case you spotted him on the sideline.
“It’s tough,” Smalls said of being a career scout teamer. “As an athlete, you hate it. But there’s like 100-plus people on the team.
“There’s only so many people who can play on the field. So you kind of know that when you walk on, or even come to a school like this. But to play for this team – to even be an athlete – I was grateful for that.”
Smalls was upbeat and carried a smile Tuesday. The Bluffton native chose this challenging route, turning down a scholarship offer from Army out of high school.
He was a team captain at star receiver at Bluffton High.
“I dwelled on that for months,” Smalls said. “I was like, ‘Should I do it?’ I thought about it. At that point in time I wasn’t ready to be in the military. And I wanted to come and join the college experience.
“Now I can decide to go back to West Point if I want. So I felt like that was always an opportunity I could choose, so I just wanted to enjoy the college life.”
Smalls, as a freshman at USC, debated whether to try out for the football team or basketball team. He said he went as far as meeting with Frank Martin, but “things didn’t fall into place.”
Steve Spurrier helped open the door for Smalls’ football dreams. He had a jersey by the end of his sophomore year.
“He actually took me in pretty good, too,” Smalls said. “I played receiver in high school. When I came here, they needed DBs. They trained me for DBs.”
So that’s where he helped the Gamecocks for the majority of the past three seasons.
“He just always went hard and kept everybody up on the team,” said corner JaMarcus King, another Carolina draft hopeful. “He never took a play off. He deserves what God has coming for him.”
Smalls, who now works at the Under Armour store in Hilton Head, said he trained four to five days a week for Tuesday’s event.
In front of a variety of scouts and coaches, he participated in about every drill. He was hopeful to record a 4.4 40. (USC didn’t release test results.)
“Hopefully I open up enough eyes to get a chance to hit a squad up,” Smalls said. “But the Carolina Panthers, one of the scouts talked to me before I came and did this stuff. So hopefully I opened up some more eyes.
“If not, then I’ll just continue doing what I’m doing and look for my career job.”
He left South Carolina’s indoor facility without an ounce of regret.
“I felt like it was another day to show people how athletic I am,” Small said. “So I felt like today would be the day. Why not do it? You got an opportunity to do something else like this, why not do it?”
Comments