One Gamecock weighs in: How Belichick compares to Muschamp

Former South Carolina football defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth played two seasons for Will Muschamp. Just before South Carolina’s pro day, he got a chance to sit down with five-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Belichick, who was on hand for the event Tuesday.
“I want to say they’re similar,” Stallworth said. “He’s more intense, but Muschamp is right around there.”
He joked there was a little intimidation when he saw the Hall of Famer looking on as Gamecocks players went through workouts in front of more than 50 NFL scouts. Belichick seemed to look a little extra closely as tight end Hayden Hurst, who is considered a borderline first-rounder, went through his drills.
Stallworth came away from talking to Belichick impressed, as least after some shock wore off.
Never miss a local story.
“He’s a real cool guy,” Stallworth said. “All we talked about is football. He knows football. He’s been in the game so long, that’s all he knows.”
Belichick also met with Hayden Hurst and Skai Moore.
Muschamp has his own ties to the New England Patriots head man, and he brought in most of his team to watch the pro day after morning practice had wrapped up.
“I’ve been fortunate to have met coach Belichick a long time ago when I was at LSU working for Nick Saban,” Muschamp said. “Certainly excites our players to see a guy of his caliber in this building.”
Comments