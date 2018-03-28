Gamecocks bring in backs with 'a lot of god-given ability' and 'speed factor'

South Carolina football probably could afford to let Deshaun Fenwick wait.
The Gamecocks have their top five backs returning from last season, and while that group had to come through inconsistency, injuries and more, the staff seems ready to roll with that group. But that doesn't mean the staff is treating him as someone who can take his time.
“He’s got to learn to strain himself, become a college freshman and become sophomore real quick with early enrolling,” Gamecocks running backs coach Bobby Bentley said. “That’s tough on a young man.”
Although it’s hard to see exactly where Fenwick could fit in, multiple coaches said he could be a player who could contribute in 2018. It’s not hard to see what he brings to the table: Size.
The Bradenton, Fla., product is built more like linebacker than a tailback at 6-foot-1, 228 pounds. But it means there’s some things he has to get used to.
“He’s still learning how to play running back,” Bentley said. “He is definitely learning how to play the position. He’s a natural though. He’s a natural runner. Has a lot of god-given ability.”
A player that big can often trample high school competition, and he did, running for 1,401 yards, adding 260 through the air and scoring 17 total touchdowns. He showed some speed at his size and was working with the third team early in practice.
Another adjustment he’s had to make is becoming a college student.
“That’s hard,” Bentley said. “Having to go to school and do all the things that we ask him to do as a running back. But he’s a big young man. He’s 6-1, 6-2, 228 pounds. We want him to run like a 228 pounder too.”
Speed factor
As Fenwick gets work, his fellow tailback recruit Lavonte Valentine waits his turn. He’s out all spring, part of the recovery from a torn ACL that cost him most of his senior season.
Bentley said Valentine, who averaged 9.6 yards a carry as a healthy high school junior, adds a different element and could help improve special teams.
“Speed guy, Florida state champion,” Bentley said, referring to the 10.61-second 100-yard dash that earned him a track title. “When we signed him, we wanted him to bring that speed element to the room.”
