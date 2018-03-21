What George Rogers shared with USC’s current crop of tailbacks

South Carolina football’s running backs got a visitor Wednesday morning.
A Heisman-winning visitor.
Former South Carolina running back George Rogers, a man on the short list for most decorated players in program history, dropped by to speak to the current Gamecocks backs.
It left an impression.
“It was real good,” Gamecocks tailback Ty’Son Williams said. “He’s had a good perspective on everything. He’s been through it. Heisman Trophy winner. Anytime someone like that is talking to you, you’ve got to listen.”
USC is coming off a season where injuries and inconsistency led to a run game that struggled often. The Gamecocks finished 94th nationally in yards per carry.
Rogers ran for 5,091 yards and 31 touchdowns in his USC career. He had 1,681 yards as a junior and 1,781 as a senior, the latter performance earning him the Heisman over freshman Herschel Walker.
Gamecocks running backs coach Bobby Bentley's tweet used the phrase "cock of the walk," a message the staff is trying to impart on the backs. They want one back to take the No. 1 roll , especially in high-leverage situations.
