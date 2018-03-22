In December 2014, ahead of the Independence Bowl, South Carolina running back Mike Davis announces he will turn pro. McClatchy
Report: Former Gamecock staying put with NFL team

Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis isn’t going anywhere after all.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Davis will re-sign with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal. Last week, the Seahawks announced they weren’t tendering a contract to Davis, making him a free agent.

Davis visited the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams over the past week.

Davis led Seattle running backs in rushing and was second on the team behind Russell Wilson with 240 yards. He appeared in six games last year for the Seahawks after being let go by the San Francisco 49ers.

In three seasons, Davis has 348 career yards and one touchdown.

