What made Rick Sandidge such a special prospect? 'He ain’t lazy'

There was something different about Rick Sandidge.
South Carolina’s coaches saw him plenty throughout the recruiting process. The four-star defensive tackle has the size, speed, most things a college coach wants in an interior lineman.
But something else popped with him.
“I watched him in a couple of practices,” Gamecocks defensive line coach Lance Thompson said. “He just works hard.”
That might sound a little mundane, but it’s not.
“Usually in high school, we all were high school, those big old boys, what were they? They were lazy,” Thompson said. “You go watch Ricky practice, he ain’t lazy. He’s got energy, he’s got juice. He’s hustling, he’s leading. That’s the kind of stuff you want. That’s the kind of kid you want in your program.”
That high motor translated to 83 tackles and seven sacks during his senior season at Concord (N.C.) High School. It also helped him rank as the No. 2 defensive tackle in the country (per Rivals) and a top-150 overall prospect in the 247 Composite rankings.
He started his career as a defensive end and ended up at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds as he committed to USC on signing day.
Next year, he’ll be asked to be part of a defensive line that has to reload on bigger bodies. Gone are Taylor Stallworth (312 pounds), Ulric Jones (312) and end Dante Sawyer (275), who often played tackle.
USC still has Javon Kinlaw, Kobe Smith and moved Keir Thomas inside to shore things up. But USC also has a pair of first-year defensive ends working inside to help.
In short, that size and motor could come in helpful as Sandidge, along with junior college tackle Jabari Ellis and former offensive line recruit Jesus Gibbs, enter the fold.
“He’s just an athletic, big guy,” Sandidge said. “He’s powerful. He’s a very raw guy. He’s long and he’s thick. He’s a good kid, works hard, comes from a great family. Mom and dad are awesome people.”
