New South Carolina quarterbacks coach making Jake Bentley's job 'tougher'

New South Carolina quarterbacks coach Dan Werner wants Jake Bentley to refine some things with his footwork, but first there’s a new offensive system to learn. Well, not new, but updated.

“The big thing for him is once we get the offense in because it’s hard to be thinking about your feet when you’re thinking about reading defenses,” Werner said. “This summer when he’s out working on his own that’s when he’s got to really work hard at it to get the fundamentals down.”

This spring, the focus is on internalizing the changes Werner is bringing to South Carolina’s offense, which will be coordinated by Bryan McClendon this year. Werner, the longtime Ole Miss offensive coordinator, was hired by Will Muschamp this offseason away from Alabama, where he was an offensive consultant.

“The things that I know Will wanted to add to (the offense) and the reason he brought me in was the tempo stuff, that’s what we were really good at at the other places I’ve been, along with the RPOs, the run-pass options,” Werner said. “It just opens up so many more doors for the quarterback. It makes it tougher on him because he has to make a lot more decisions, but it really puts a lot of pressure on the defense.”

The new responsibilities mean Bentley, who has started 20 straight games for South Carolina, is learning a lot this spring.

“It’s not like we’re going to change a whole lot of things, but I think the things we are going to add to it should help,” Werner said. “We have to wait and see. That’s why we play the games.”

Bentley, a 6-foot-4, 224-pound junior, has thrown for 4,214 yards, 27 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his South Carolina career.

“I love him,” Werner said. “If it was up to him, he would live in this building. He’s up here working out, watching film, studying, just picking your brain. This is the type of guy that you want to play the quarterback position. I want to wait and see how he plays, but when it comes to the work ethic, he’s right there with the top guys I’ve ever coached.”

Werner’s focus on Bentley’s footwork is an attempt to improve his accuracy. After completing 65.8 percent of his passes as a freshman, Bentley completed 62.2 percent as a sophomore.

“Footwork is the big thing,” Werner said. “I believe that you should never mess with a quarterback’s throwing motion. By the time we get them here, if he’s not throwing good then we recruited somebody wrong so it’s big on the footwork, and he’s really worked hard at it.”

Bentley has enjoyed working under Werner, he said earlier this spring.

“Getting to know him better off the field helps us better communicate on the field,” Bentley said. “I believe in Coach Muschamp and Coach McClendon and what they have in store for us and they brought in Coach Werner so right off the bat I am going to listen to everything he has to say and just try to soak it all in.”