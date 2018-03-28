Here's what Gamecocks' new QBs coach looks for when recruiting passers

There’s not an exact physical template that Dan Werner looks for when he’s recruiting quarterbacks.
“You can see on our roster that we have several different types of players, but if they’re winners and can help us win football games then let’s get them,” Werner said.
The Gamecocks will continue to recruit based on player not by type at the position, said Werner, USC’s new quarterbacks coach.
“The big thing is first of all does he have a good enough arm to play at this level? Once you see that, then you look at pocket presence, decision making,” Werner said. “Is he a winner? If a guy was 2-9, but he was really good that scares me a little bit. There are so many different factors. There are all different things that we look at.”
Athleticism is important but it comes after positional talent, Werner said.
“I want a quarterback who happens to be a good athlete, not a great athlete who can throw a little bit,” he said. “If it’s third-and-10, I want him to be able to come up, re-direct the protection, make sure he’s not having to throw hot, look off the safety and throw the dig route back side for a first down, not just somebody who going to run around and maybe get you a first down by scrambling.”
