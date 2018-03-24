South Carolina had its first full-team spring scrimmage. Here are the takeaways

South Carolina football had its first scrimmage of the spring and Will Muschamp broke down what he took away from it.
▪ The team got in 166 live scrimmage snaps, the most in one since the current staff arrived. Muschamp said that was a function of the depth the team has.
▪ The offense moved the ball well and threw "as well as we have all spring," Muschamp said.
▪ Jake Bentley and Michael Scarnecchia were both accurate and efficient. Younger passers Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner were live, meaning both could be hit, and Muschamp credited them with explosive runs and progress as passers.
▪ The defense only had one interception.
▪ Procedure issues and silly penalties were kept to a minimum, Muschamp said.
▪ Freshman running back Deshaun Fenwick got "a bunch of snaps."
▪ Early enrollee wide receiver Darius Rush "made some plays."
▪ Wide receiver Chavis Dawkins made several catches.
▪ Muschamp praised K.C. Crosby's spring overall. Kyle Markway and Will Register both had catches, and Kiel Pollard had a "big" reception off a scramble.
▪ Tight end Evan Hinson is back at football practice now that basketball's season is over.
▪ Keisean Nixon returned punts along with Shi Smith and Rashad Fenton. Deebo Samuel and Jamyest Williams will get chances when healthy.
