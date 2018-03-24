Why Evan Hinson can't fully get back to football; former USC starter back in old spot

Evan Hinson had to wait a little longer than needed to finally get back with South Carolina's football team from basketball.

But he showed well when he did.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp explained a scheduling quirk between the football and basketball teams meant Hinson couldn't return to the field during the week. He got into Saturday's scrimmage, which would have been the team's first non-weekday practice since the end of basketball.

"Frank (Martin) and them practice in the afternoon, so his class schedules in the spring are all set for the mornings," Muschamp said. "So he hasn't been able to practice as much with us. And obviously not having class today, to get him out, he caught a couple balls."

Earlier in the week, tight end Kiel Pollard mentioned Hinson had still been in limbo because the football team practices in the mornings.

Hinson offers perhaps USC's best chance at filling both roles the Gamecocks have for their tight ends. The group they have is deep, but most players either fit as established blockers or as smaller receiver-hybrid types. At 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Hinson has the build to be an in-the-box player regularly and other skills that make him a potentially strong receiver.

Young at new/old position

Malik Young's position change didn't last long.

The 6-foot-3, 292-pound lineman moved from offensive tackle, where he started the final nine games of 2016 and four of the first five in 2017, to defensive tackle at the start of the spring. Muschamp announced Saturday he's moving back to offense.

"He's had an ankle injury," Muschamp said. "So he hasn't been able to take as many snaps at defensive tackle, and I didn't think that was fair to him to move him to a brand new position going into his senior year when he can play productive offensive line for us and be part of our starting five. We need more depth and experience on our offensive line."