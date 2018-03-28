The 'growing concern' among college offensive line coaches

When most people watched college football’s most recent national title game, they saw a thrilling contest, won 26-23 by Alabama in overtime. South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford saw something else.
Wolford, in his second season coaching the Gamecocks offensive front, saw the continuation of a trend he and his colleagues call “a growing concern.”
“I think you saw two teams struggle to block either team’s D-line,” Wolford said. “Those are, supposedly, the best two teams in college football playing each other, and neither one could really block the other team’s defensive line.”
It’s a trend that offensive line coaches in college and pro football have been noticing for years, Wolford said.
“I think there is a growing concern amongst us O-line coaches and just people in general,” Wolford said. “You hear it from the people in the NFL all the time, a lack of quality offensive linemen and being able to develop them. That’s a big thing I have tried to work on is developing players. We’ve got to continue to find ways to develop players and continue to match up better.”
The issue starts with the factor that defensive line has become a more premium position in the mind of young football players, meaning more athletic and talented players, in general, are showing up as defensive line recruits than offensive line recruits.
Last year, Virginia and Virginia Tech tried to lure South Carolina signee Jesus Gibbs away from the Gamecocks by offering him a chance to play defensive line. At the time, Gibbs was considered an offensive lineman, although the Gamecocks now have said he will start his career as a defensive lineman. This year “other SEC schools” are trying to take a current Gamecocks offensive line commitment away by offering a spot on the defensive line, Wolford said.
“I’m like, ‘Really?’ ” Wolford said. “But that means we are looking for the right kind of guys. We just have to have a long list, and, hopefully, we can get them to come here.”
Over the long haul, the ability of Wolford and other offensive coaches to reverse the current balance on the line of scrimmage will go a long way toward determining what kind of numbers end up on college football scoreboards.
“It all starts up front,” Wolford said. “I think we have continued to improve our offensive line. I’ve only been here one year, but I’ve seen significant improvement. It’s a work in progress. We’re trending in that direction. Our arrow is up. I’m not going to put a prediction on when we’re going to be dominate on the line of scrimmage, but that’s our goal.”
