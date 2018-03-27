South Carolina practice report: Taking turnovers and one defender on crutches

South Carolina opened up the first three periods of Tuesday's football practice to media. The work included a set seemingly focused on fundamentals, the team's version of the Oklahoma Drill and circuits focused on turnovers.
Observations:
▪ Linebacker Sherrod Greene was spotted on crutches with an right leg injury. The sophomore started two games last season.
▪ The trio of Bryson Allen-Williams, Jaylin Dickerson and Bryan Edwards remain in non-contact yellow jerseys with shoulder injuries. Players injured and working off the the side included, but were not limited to, running back Lavonte Valentine, cornerback Tavyn Jackson, running back Mon Denson and defensive back Jamyest Williams.
Never miss a local story.
▪ In the third period, the team focused on a set of turnover drills. On offense the quarterbacks and skill players ran through a gauntlet of arm, trying to hold onto the ball, and practiced falling on fumbles (offensive linemen mostly focused on falling on the ball). Defensive players rotated between chopping the ball out of the arm of passers, ripping the ball from the hands of upright backs and a combination of catching interceptions and scooping fumbles on the run.
▪ Some young players showed well in the cock drill, which has a blocker and defender face off in a narrow chute as a back tries to run the ball behind the block.
-Early on, freshman tailback Deshaun Fenwick soundly beat top linebacker T.J. Brunson. the veteran got back at him on a later rep.
-Defensive tackle/end Keir Thomas got the first rep against Zack Bailey, which had been going to tackle Javon Kinlaw. Bailey appeared to win the rep.
-Freshman interior lineman and Chapin product Hank Manos won two reps, one against veteran defensive end Shameik Blackshear and the other against walk-on Jazuun Outlaw.
-Sophomore Brad Johnson got the best of redshirt freshman tight end Will Register.
-Despite giving up 28 pounds, junior running back A.J. Turner appeared to handle redshirt freshman linebacker Davonne Bowen.
-Former Citadel defensive tackle Javion Duncan got under redshirt freshman offensive tackle Jordan Rhodes and managed to hold tight to the leg of the ballcarrier.
-Redshirt freshman M.J. Webb appeared to beat starting left tackle Dennis Daley on one rep.
-Near the end of the drill, redshirt freshman lineman got in a shoving match and scuffle with what looked like Outlaw.
▪ The quarterbacks' early work involved throwing at targets in a net. Both freshman Dakereon Joyner and redshirt freshman Jay Urich took three tries to hit their target throwing off play-action mechanics.
▪ In the late going, quarterbacks and running backs were working on speed option drills.
Comments