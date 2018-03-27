Why South Carolina line coach Eric Wolford wants so many centers this fall?

SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford has one skill he’s felt the need to teach Donell Stanley, Hank Manos, Zack Bailey and others. Ben Breiner

South Carolina Gamecocks football offensive line coach Eric Wolford has one skill he’s felt the need to teach Donell Stanley, Hank Manos, Zack Bailey and others. Ben Breiner