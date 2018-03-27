Here's how other schools are trying to steal South Carolina's offensive line recruits

South Carolina offensive line coach Eric Wolford has a counterintuitive way of knowing when he’s recruiting the right kind of players to play offensive line. It’s when other schools try to steal them with an offer to play defensive line.
It happened once to the Gamecocks in last year’s recruiting class, and it’s happening now with a verbally committed player, Wolford said.
“When we recruited Jesus Gibbs, we had him committed (as an offensive lineman) in the summer, but all of a sudden Virginia and Virginia Tech tried to sell to him D-line because he was playing well at D-line,” Wolford said. “They are always going to take the bigger, more athletic guys and have them over there.”
Gibbs, a three-star prospect from Dumfries, Va., played both positions in high school and will start his South Carolina career at defensive line after all.
Now South Carolina has another recruit who schools are trying to take by offering a spot on the defensive line, which has become a more glamorous position in football.
“We have another player that is committed to us now and other SEC schools now are starting to talk to him about D-line. I’m like, ‘Really?’ ” Wolford said. “But that means we are looking for the right kind of guys. We just have to have a long list, and hopefully, we can get them to come here.”
College coaches are not allowed to talk about players by name until they have signed letters of intent, but the Gamecocks currently have verbal commitments from three offensive linemen – four-star Mark Fox out of Miami, Fla., three-star Vincent Murphy out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and three-star Jaylen Nichols from Charlotte.
