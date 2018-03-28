Why the Gamecocks keep moving defensive end recruits inside

South Carolina football made an emphasis on recruiting the defensive line after Will Muschamp arrived, and it’s paid off with a batch of big defensive ends that includes several four-stars.
And many of those ends are ending up inside at defensive tackle.
The latest pair is J.J. Enagbare and Tyreek Johnson, a four-star early enrollee and a greyshirt from the previous class. Both are in the range of 260 pounds, and both are following the path of 2017 four-star recruit M.J. Webb and 2016 signee Keir Thomas.
Muschamp explained there’s a range of reasons for the moves, but they cut to the core of how South Carolina’s defense is set to operate.
“Most of the teams we play, we’re in nickel and dime most of the game,” Muschamp said. “So it’s not your traditional two-back sets. The mindset of having a 315-pound defensive tackle that can’t pass rush is not really what we’re looking for. We have to get more athletic on the field. We need to get more speed on the field.”
Thomas was one of the first steps in all this. He came to Columbia looking like a potential Buck or defensive end. By the start of his freshman year, he was a 260-pound tackle, playing undersized because of depth concerns inside.
Last season, he was an end, who played inside some, making 38 tackles and a pair of sacks.
South Carolina bounces between four-down and three-down looks, and that means the gap between positions isn’t quite that big.
“At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter,” Muschamp said. “If we’re in three-down, the defensive tackle does the same thing our defensive end does. They play a 4-technique. There’s no difference in what you do, and whether or not you’re playing a 3-technique or you’re playing a 4, you’re sliding about 6 inches, what’s the difference? And there’s not a lot of difference there.”
The 3-technique lines up just outside the offensive guard, while a 4-technique is just inside the tackle.
The coaches have also noted they expect Johnson and Enagbare to fill out and eventually grow closer to tackle size (270s, 280s or 290s). Webb is currently down to 290 from 300.
For Muschamp, there’s benefit in throwing a player into the middle at the start. High school edge players rarely face the kind of interior double teams they’ll meet in college, let alone against SEC centers and guards.
In addition to getting more speed on the line, there’s an element of interchangeable parts. Players can fill more roles, meaning more competition at any spot.
“You’re able to teach them both spots,” Muschamp said. “It’s not just about learning one position. It’s about getting our best 11 on the field, and if we do have an injury or something, we can plug the next guy in we know can play productive football for us.”
