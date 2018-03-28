Will Muschamp confirms Jamyest Williams’ position change

Early last summer, South Carolina’s football team found itself extremely thin at safety. So nickel/corner Chris Lammons slid over to help out and thrived at the position.
It looks like the Gamecocks will be going that route again, this time with one of their most talented defenders.
USC coaches hinted Jamyest Williams might be moving over to safety after an up-and-down freshman season. Will Muschamp confirmed it Wednesday night on his call-in show.
“We’re moving him to safety,” Muschamp said. “He can play nickel, he can play multiple spots. But we’ve got to get better at the safety position. We got a little spoiled with Chris and D.J. the last two years, the job they have done for us.”
Williams’ development at the position might be a little delayed because he’s missing all of spring after shoulder surgery.
The four-star prospect and top-100 recruit spent much of his freshman season as USC’s top nickel. He showed good closing speed and range, but also got burned on numerous occasions though the second half of the season. He finished with 38 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
Muschamp noted senior and former junior college transfer Keisean Nixon had probably been USC’s best nickel in the spring and maybe the best corner. He also praised wide receiver-turned corner Korey Banks.
But they don’t answer the big need at the back end.
“We need more players at the safety position,” Muschamp said.
