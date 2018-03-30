Why Will Muschamp changed up the coaching of his defensive line

After the 2017 season, South Carolina’s Will Muschamp slightly tweaked the makeup of his defensive staff.
The first two years of his tenure, Mike Peterson worked with Bucks and outside linebackers, while Lance Thompson handled the group’s tackles and bigger ends. This year, the ends are under Peterson’s purview, and Thompson is focused on the interior linemen.
The head coach laid out the reason for the change.
“As far as what we’re doing schematically now, can be a little bit more 3-4 and 4-3, there were some things edge-wise that we felt like fit coach Peterson a little bit,” Muschamp said. “As far as those things were concerned, there was different training for our tackles and our true nose guards as that regard.”
Peterson, a former NFL player, is entering only his third season as an on-field coach. His Bucks have developed well in his first two years in Columbia, led by D.J. Wonnum.
The change in some ways matches the potential to field a smaller but faster unit in 2018. Defensive end Keir Thomas has moved inside full time at 265 pounds, and 240-pounder Aaron Sterling suddenly looks like a key piece on the outside.
Muschamp also said Wonnum, 258 pounds, could end up playing either Buck or end.
Thompson has been a longtime SEC coach and worked with some top units, notably at Alabama.
“Between coach Thompson and myself, we’ve had 75 defensive linemen drafted,” Muschamp said. “So we know what a good player looks like and how to train and develop at that position.”
