National outlet pegs South Carolina football as top-15 team in 2018

Several outlets have been bullish on the 2018 South Carolina football team, putting the Gamecocks in various preseason top 25s.
But College Football News raised it to another level.
The outlet put the Gamecocks at No. 13 nationally as it went through a "Spring Rankings & Analysis" series. The Gamecocks finished last season at 9-4.
"And now Will Muschamp is supposed to do a whole lot more," CFN's Pete Fiutak wrote. "The problem with his time at Florida was the lack of any room for error. There wasn’t any firepower and it wasn’t the most scintillating of styles, but when it works, it’s slow and steady wins the race.
Never miss a local story.
"Now, after closing out with a wild bowl win over Michigan for a nine-win campaign, there’s room to be far more entertaining. It starts with having the quarterback in Jake Bentley, helped by getting back top WR Deebo Samuel from injury, and there’s good upside on the lines."
He added the system should work, and it will allow the Gamecocks to "push hard" in the SEC East race.
The article highlighted the battle at safety and said the running game will need to do more.
And in the end, it justified the high ranking with an optimistic outlook.
"South Carolina will be good," Fiutak wrote. "If the team can be as sound and solid as it was throughout last season, only with more offensive pop, look out. This might just be the sleeper in the SEC East chase."
Comments