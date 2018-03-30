Will Muschamp wants to extend USC recruiting into new state, has his man to do it

South Carolina football has historically not drawn much from the state of Virginia.
The Gamecocks have recruited the state sporadically, taken a smattering of commits from there. But going back to 2005, only two scholarship Gamecocks have hailed from the Commonwealth: tailback A.J. Turner and offensive tackle Blake Camper.
That might change going forward.
Gamecocks assistant Kyle Krantz, who was added to the on-field staff this season as a 10th assistant, said his recruiting territory will be Virginia along with a chunk of North Carolina.
“Coach Muschamp wants to extend to that area, so I’m excited,” Krantz said. “We’ve had some good feedback from that area. It’s been good.”
South Carolina often has found itself going against Virginia Tech for players, but usually in North Carolina. Since 2014, the state has produced at least one five-star each season and on average just more than 10 four- or five-star players.
This is Krantz’s first work as a recruiter on the road at the FBS level. The 2009 graduate of Northern Colorado spent time at Northwestern, Kentucky, Florida and Auburn, but all in quality control, analyst or grad assistant roles (he was linebackers coach at his alma mater for two seasons).
“I went out the last couple weeks of January, once the new rule came into effect,” Krantz said. “I’ve been around when we’ve had people on campus before, but to go out and do it was a good experience.”
