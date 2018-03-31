5 things we learned about the Gamecocks this spring

1. The offense is going to go faster, but only time will tell if the Gamecocks get the desired results. A year ago, the offense was supposed to be the catalyst, but sputtered out of gate and wasn’t the power coaches expected. New offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon has promised a faster pace, and that definitely was the case in the Garnet and Black Spring Game. . Expect a few wrinkles to be added to the offense with McClendon and new quarterbacks coach Dan Werner calling the shots this year.
2. The secondary was razor-thin a season ago. It looks to have more bodies available /now despite missing several injured players who are expected to play in the fall. Jamyest Williams (shoulder), Jaylin Dickerson (shoulder), Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) and Antoine Wilder (elbow) each missed all or parts of the spring. That allowed guys such as Keisean Nixon, Israel Mukuamu, R.J. Roderick, Javon Charleston and Korey Banks to get plenty of reps and prove they can be contributors this season.
3. Quarterback Jake Bentley threw all but three passes for the Gamecocks last season, and the hope is that happens again this season. Senior Michael Scarnecchia solidified his position as the backup and will be the first man up if something happens to Bentley. Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner still have a lot to learn and must find a way to limit the mistakes if they’re forced on the field. Joyner could benefit from a redshirt season.
4. Depth on the line of scrimmage will be a key. Coach Will Muschamp likes the starters on both sides of the ball, but identifying the backups will be crucial. Three starters are back on the offensive side – Zack Bailey, Dennis Daley, Donnell Stanley – so finding two additional starters along with at least three to four guys who can rotate in will be helpful. The defensive side will be led by Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum, but Keir Thomas, Kobe Smith, Brad Johnson and Aaron Sterling have proven to be key contributors.
5. Two years ago, during Muschamp’s first season, USC played more freshmen than anyone else in the country. Those players have been in the system three years now and are the leaders this spring. But Muschamp has been impressed with the early enrollees. Roderick had an interception in the spring game, and Kingsley Enagbare, Tyreek Johnson, Deshaun Fenwick, Hank Manos, Wyatt Campbell, Makuamu and Joyner all made strides by coming in early.
