USC spring game: 5 players who stood out

1. Jake Bentley – Entering his third season as the starter, Bentley seems even more comfortable than in the past. He threw for 2,794 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, but with the offense playing uptempo, the single season passing yardage mark of 3,564 held by Dylan Thompson could be in jeopardy. Bentley finished 15-of-25 for 174 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday.
2. Bryan Edwards – Edwards was the leading receiver last year with 64 catches and 793 yards after Deebo Samuel was lost for the season in the third game. Samuel missed the spring but is expected back in the fall to give the Gamecocks one of the best 1-2 combos in the SEC, if not the country. Edwards had seven catches for 117 yards and a 19-yard touchdown reception from Bentley.
3. Rosendo Louis – The early enrollee linebacker looks the part (6-2, 242 pounds) and finished with five tackles on Saturday. The Gamecocks are having to replace Skai Moore, who led the team in tackles all four seasons he played. Louis could force his way into the rotation by the time the 2018 season kicks off.
4. Parker White – The former walk-on placekicker struggled a season ago. He was 14-of-25 on field goals last season and was just 4-of-12 from beyond 40 yards. He connected from 47 and 46 yards in the spring game and looks to have a stronger, more accurate leg.
5. Ty’Son Williams/A.J. Turner – USC finished 12th in the SEC last season by averaging 122.2 yards per game on the ground. That number should increase considerably. Williams looks quicker and more settled in the offense and scored on a 27-yard run on the opening drive. He finished 63 yards on four carries and added two catches for 11 yards. Turner scored on a 49-yard pass from Michael Scarnecchia and finished with 37 yards on three carries to go along with two catches for 52 yards in limited action. All this was done with Rico Dowdle missing the spring game with a hamstring injury.
