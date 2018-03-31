South Carolina spring game updates, news and notes

The Gamecocks are having their annual spring football game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium at noon. Here are updates, news and notes.
▪ Looks like Jay Urich will close this thing out, doing a lot of running against the reserve defense.
▪ Joyner working on back-to-back drives early in the fourth, getting hit a lot as the pass rush gets to him.
▪ Fenwick dives in for a short TD run and the Black team leads 34-20. Set up by a nice Urich zone read.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Joyner broke a nice scramble, but the ball slipped out of his hands after making a cut. Griffin Gentry recovered.
▪ Woznick 37-yarder is good and Black team leads 27-20.
▪ Ty'son Williams breaks a 25-yard run on the first drive of the second half.
▪ Attendance today: 25,500
▪ At half, Jake Bentley has a passer rating of 148.2. Bryan Edwards with 70 yards and a touchdown on five catches.
▪ First half ends as Bentley can't quite lead a quick drive to counter. Did have a deep strike to Kiel Pollard.
▪ A.J. Turner runs what looks like a wheel but breaks inside. He gets past Louis and hauls in the 49-yard TD pass to cap a 2-minute drill. Black leads 24-20.
▪ We had dueling field goals, 46 for White and 45 from Alex Woznick. Black team (starters), up 24-13.
▪ Now it's Joyner to see a 30-yard run comes back on a hold. The next play he threw a pick to Jaylan Foster. Stephen Davis Jr. was also out there at strongside linebacker.
▪ A play later, Bryan Edwards got wide open on a blown coverage and caught the 19-yard TD from Bentley. Black team leads 21-10.
▪ Urich had a 20-yard scramble erased by a penalty, then he got picked off by early enrollee R.J. Roderick.
▪ Early enrollee freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner took the final drive of the first quarter for the Black Team. The quarter ended after a 7-yard scramble by Joyner. Jake Bentley was 8-of-12 for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. A.J. Turner had three catches for 27 yards. Bryan Edwards had three catches for 47 yards.
▪ The Black Team opened up a 14-3 with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Jake Bentley to senior tight end Jacob August.
▪ We have our first notable switch, as Scarnecchia is now quarterbacking the Black team. He throws the off-the-bench toss to Steve Spurrier, who drops it and does a roll on the ground after. A throw Spurrier would've been OK with. All on the receiver.
▪ A.J. Turner broke a big run on a sweep, which was followed by a timeout. Spring game timeouts, novel.
▪ Redshirt QB Jay Urich and early enrollee RB Deshaun Fenwick have made their debuts.
▪ Shameik Blackshear getting work with the No. 1 defensive line.
▪ The second team offense, run by quarterback Michael Scarnecchia, got a 47-yard field goal from Parker White to end its first drive.
▪ Second unit also with two tight ends. Linebacker Rosendo Louis had a pass break-up early.
▪ South Carolina's first-team offense got off to a fast start literally and figuratively. Operating in an up-tempo offense, quarterback Jake Bentley opened with four straight completions and Ty'Son Williams capped the drive with a 27-yard touchdown run.
▪ USC's offense came out with two tight ends. Daniel Fennell at strongside linebacker, Damani Staley at weakside.
▪ Jake Bentley and Dakereon Joyner will QB for one team, Michael Scarnecchia and Jay Urich the other.
▪ The offense is in garnet lids, garnet jerseys, white pants. Defense in black lids, white jerseys, black pants.
▪ Steve Spurrier is in the building. He was in town for a golf event and made an appearance at midfield before the alumni game, throwing the ball around and taking a few photos.
▪ TV info: The game is being televised by SEC Network and be streamed online through WatchESPN.
▪ Injury report: Gamecocks who aren't playing in the game include senior wide receiver Deebo Samuel, linebackers Bryson Allen-Williams (shoulder) and Sherrod Greene (ankle), safety Jaylin Dickerson (shoulder), running back Rico Dowdle (hamstring), offensive lineman Malik Young (ankle), cornerback Tayvn Jackson (hamstring) and wide receivers Randrecous Davis (groin) and Chad Terrell (knee). Defensive lineman Aaron Thompson (shoulder), safety Antoine Wilder (elbow), long-snapper Ben Asbury (ACL), defensive back Jamyest Williams (shoulder), linebacker Ernest Jones (back) and running back Lavonte Valentine (knee) have missed the entire spring and will not participate in the spring game.
Comments