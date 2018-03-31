South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) during the Garnet and Black spring game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Tim Dominick
South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum (8) during the Garnet and Black spring game at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, Saturday, March 31, 2018. Tim Dominick

USC Gamecocks Football

South Carolina's top players from spring practice

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

March 31, 2018 05:18 PM

At halftime of South Carolina football's spring game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks announced their spring superlatives.

Winners are below:

Joe Morrison Offensive Players of the Spring

OL Sadarius Hutcherson

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

TE K.C. Crosby

Rex Enright Defensive Players of the Spring

LB T.J. Brunson

BUCK D.J. Wonnum

Jim Carlen Special Teams Players of the Spring

S Steven Montac

CB Keisean Nixon

Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete

LB Spencer Eason-Riddle

Harold White Top GPA

QB Michael Scarnecchia (offense)

DT Kobe Smith (defense)

PK Parker White (special teams)

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp recaps several areas of improvement from this spring. Dwayne McLemore

  Comments  