South Carolina's top players from spring practice

At halftime of South Carolina football's spring game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks announced their spring superlatives.
Winners are below:
Joe Morrison Offensive Players of the Spring
OL Sadarius Hutcherson
Never miss a local story.
TE K.C. Crosby
Rex Enright Defensive Players of the Spring
LB T.J. Brunson
BUCK D.J. Wonnum
Jim Carlen Special Teams Players of the Spring
S Steven Montac
CB Keisean Nixon
Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete
LB Spencer Eason-Riddle
Harold White Top GPA
QB Michael Scarnecchia (offense)
DT Kobe Smith (defense)
PK Parker White (special teams)
Comments