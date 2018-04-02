Meet the former all-conference kicker on South Carolina’s football roster

South Carolina football has a returning starting kicker in Parker White, but his consistency in 2017 left room to improve.

The Gamecocks are adding Kent State kicker Shane Hynes, a grad transfer who expects to get a scholarship. They even return last year’s opening game starter Alex Woznick, who the staff had been high on all of last offseason.

None of those players has earned all-conference honors, but one USC player has.

Meet Will Tommie.

The product of Emerald High School in Greenwood has kicking in his family. His brother Chris kicked and punted at Wofford. His other brother Jeremy was a reserve kicker at Presbyterian for a few seasons.

Will Tommie was away from the sport in 2017, just a regular student at South Carolina, but before that, he kicked for Tusculum College and did it pretty well.

As a freshman, he made 11-of-14 field goals, 33-of-38 extra points and earned All-South Atlantic Conference first-team honors. The next year things slipped a little and after a 7-of-15 season (19-of-21 on extra points) he departed the team.

Now he’s battling White, Woznick and Brandon Chiazza, with Hynes set to join the group.

“It’s been great for everyone to compete and have another person here who’s done it before,” assistant special teams coach Kyle Krantz said. “I think it just makes everyone raise their level.”