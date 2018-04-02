Jared Cook returns to new, improved USC program. 'They living lavish, man.'

Jared Cook, only 10 seasons removed from his last as a South Carolina tight end, was lost Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.
“It’s a little bit of nostalgia,” he said. “It’s like I don’t even recognize the place.”
Before becoming an NFL veteran, Cook caught 73 passes for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns for USC. His coach then was Steve Spurrier. His quarterbacks were Syvelle Newton, Blake Mitchell and Chris Smelley. They played at Williams-Brice, sure, but some similarities stop there.
The current Gamecocks are in a different program, Cook observed.
“It’s everything,” Cook said prior to participating in Carolina’s alumni flag football game. “The Gamecock Park across the street, where the Farmer’s Market used to be. A lot has changed. Over where the players stay, I wish I would have had that. They living lavish, man. I wish I would have had that.
“But they’ve done a great job with it, man.”
Cook, a third round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, is entering his 10th professional season this fall – second with the Oakland Raiders. The ex-Titan, Ram and Packer is now playing under Jon Gruden.
Gruden, the longtime Monday Night Football analyst, is in his second stint coaching Oakland. He led the Raiders to 38 wins and a couple AFC West Division championships from 1998-2001.
Oakland went 6-10 last season under Jack Del Rio as Cook caught a career-high 54 passes for 688 yards and two touchdowns.
“We’re getting better,” Cook said. “We’re focused on a new year. I’m very excited about Coach Gruden, man. Coach Gruden, I’ve always been a fan of him. Always been a great coach, always been a great guy.
“So I look forward to playing with him and I hope he brings a new dynamic to our offense.”
Cook’s alma mater went 9-4 last season under Will Muschamp, Spurrier’s replacement who promoted Bryan McClendon to offensive coordinator in January.
The Gamecocks return 16 starters, including eight on offense.
“I’m very excited about the energy he’s bringing to the program,” Cook said of Muschamp, “the new faces he’s bringing to the program. I’m excited to see where these guys continue to take it.”
