South Carolina's Jake Bentley makes it clear: OrTre Smith not working at new position

Maybe it was because the previous question had been about tight ends. Maybe it was because the topic had come up before or because there had been some reports hinting at the change.
But South Carolina football quarterback Jake Bentley wanted to make clear: 6-foot-4, 220 pound wide receiver OrTre Smith has not been tested out at at a new position.
“If you’re alluding to tight end, not really,” Bentley said during spring practice. “In our offense, we’ve gotten the ability, grown the ability, I guess, to be more multiple. (Wide receivers) move around a lot and he has played some inside positions. But not necessarily at tight end.”
The question was actually about if Smith had worked at all at any inside receiver positions. With his build and speed, some coaches had been asked at points about a move, and all said the plan was for him to play receiver.
South Carolina was struck by injuries at receiver all spring, losing at various points Bryan Edwards, Deebo Samuel and Chad Terrell (the last to a torn ACL).
Smith was a solid starter in his true freshman season. He took over the spot that opened when Samuel was lost for the season with a broken bone in his leg. Smith made 30 catches for 326 yards and three scores as a powerful-built possession receiver who even admitted speed is not his forte.
Kiel Pollard and K.C. Crosby fill the role of hybrid tight ends who often play in the slot and sometimes in the box.
OrTre Smith’s teammate and classmate Shi Smith has been moving around more, but the plan for OrTre smith remains the same.
“Keeping him outside,” Muschamp said. “We moved Shi inside and outside and asked Shi to learn a lot because that gives us some multiplicity moving forward.
“We need Shi and OrTre to continue to progress.”
