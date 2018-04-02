Former South Carolina tight ends on Hayden Hurst: First round lock, long NFL career

Hayden Hurst will soon be the ninth tight end from South Carolina to be taken in an NFL draft. It’s not matter of if for the 6-foot-4, 250-pounder, it’s just matter of when Hurst will hear his name called April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jared Cook, who caught 73 passes for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns for USC from 2006-08, was a third round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2009. Before participating in Carolina’s alumni flag football game Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium, Cook played the role of Mel Kiper.

The nine-year NFL veteran became NFL draft analyst and sized up Hurst’s chances.

“Yeah, he a beast!” the Oakland Raider shouted into a camera. “What you mean (he’s not)? How could you not? First round pick, let’s go Hayden! Get it! Let’s go!”

Cook’s biased, sure, but such enthusiasm for Hurst is gaining traction in NFL circles.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, citing front office sources, wrote Friday that Hurst is “emerging as the favorite to be the first tight end selected when the 2018 NFL Draft begins.”

“In fact,” Zierlein continued, “one personnel man said he preferred Hurst and that it ‘wasn't even close.’”

Zierlein’s latest mock draft has Hurst going 25th overall to Tennessee. A Sporting News mock, last updated Monday, has Hurst going No. 27 to New Orleans.

“The Saints did not bring back Jimmy Graham in free agency,” wrote Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer, “and because all their moves indicate they're doing everything they can to win another Super Bowl before Drew Brees retires, they should be interested in Hurst's services as a complete pass-catcher.”

Hurst totaled 100 receptions for 1,281 yards and 11 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Gamecocks. He made first-team All-SEC in the fall after leading the league’s tight ends in catches and yards.

Marty Woolbright, a former Carolina TE who was taken in the seventh round of the 1974 draft, said he’s enjoyed watching Hurst’s career.

“I wish I would have played in this era because they actually throw it to the tight end a lot more,” Woolbright said Saturday shortly after catching a touchdown from his old USC quarterback, Jeff Grantz, in the alumni game.

Woolbright was a listed 6-5, 230-pounder when the Giants drafted him. He’s got Hurst on height, but Woolbright conceded most other attributes to the latest pro-bound Gamecock tight end.

“I think he’s a good chance to be good because he’s very versatile,” Woolbright said of Hurst. “That’s the kind of tight end you need now, somebody who can stretch the field, somebody who can be off the line of scrimmage, somebody can play down. I think he can do all that.”