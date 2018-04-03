From one record-setting USC LB to another, J.D. Fuller eager for Skai Moore's future

Their playing days separated by some 35 years, Skai Moore and J.D. Fuller were record-setting linebackers for South Carolina.
Fuller, now a financial adviser in Charlotte, was back in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday for USC’s alumni flag football game. He was given a shirt with “Fuller 43” on the back, but the former Gamecock wasn’t going to be adding to his program-best 405 tackles.
“I’m not playing,” he said with a grin. “I’ll be cheering. I’ll be a cheerleader today.”
Following and showing support for his alma mater is a main focus for Fuller these days. He’s impressed with Will Muschamp's recruiting strategy, while also noting the USC coach’s “intensity.”
Never miss a local story.
Moore, a centerpiece to Muschamp’s defense, tied Bo Davies’ 46-year-old record in the fall when he recorded his 14th career interception. The senior left Carolina with 351 tackles, five sacks and those 14 picks. He was twice named All-SEC.
“I love Skai Moore,” Fuller said. “I’m so proud of him. I think he’s a smart player, he’s a great player. He dealt with the adversity of being hurt his junior year and coming back his senior year and ended up tying the interception record.
“I think he’s a great kid. I look forward to him playing on Sundays.”
After neck fusion surgery took away his 2016, Moore came back in 2017 to become the 15th player in Division I history to lead his team in tackles four seasons. The 6-foot-2, 226-pounder is projected to be a seventh round pick or priority free agent signing following April’s NFL draft.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Moore – along with former Carolina teammate Hayden Hurst – was scheduled to meet with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.
“I think Skai’s going to be a guy that can play linebacker, that can cover the tight end,” said Fuller, who was with the New York Giants for parts of training camp in 1984. “I think he can mix it up. I think he’s big enough. Some people think he’s not big enough, strong enough.”
Muschamp has spoken highly of Moore’s next-level potential.
“The guy is extremely instinctive, extremely bright, intelligent, he’s going to play a long time because he’s athletic,” the coach said in December. “He can play every down, he can play on special teams because he’s a really good space player. In my year in the NFL, one of the many things I learned is the guys that have longevity in that league are intelligent."
For all his work as a tackler, Fuller recorded just three interceptions from 1979-83 in Columbia. Moore, perhaps, has a higher ceiling.
“I think he has all the tools,” Fuller said. “I think he’s a very smart player. I think that’s what separates Skai.”
Comments