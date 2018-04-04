Will Muschamp believes success in this city is 'essential' for Gamecocks recruiting

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp dropped in on a Gamecock Club meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Carolina Panthers’ football stadium in Charlotte, walking in and immediately drawing attention from the room.
He feels he and his staff are doing the same with the football talent of the Queen City.
Charlotte has long been a key element of USC’s recruiting strategy. It’s the largest metro closer than Atlanta, a mere 95 minutes away, and has a set of high schools deep with strong recruits. It’s also an area worked hard by the in-state schools, Clemson, Virginia Tech and a slew of SEC schools.
But he likes the work his coaches have done.
“I think we’re doing an outstanding job,” Muschamp said. “It’s one of the fastest-growing areas in the country. The Charlotte area is essential to us moving forward, and I pinpointed it Day 1.”
His first two full classes included three Charlotte-area players, two four-stars. They’re also going hard after five-star tailback/linebacker Quavaris Crouch.
USC opened its 2017 and 2015 seasons in Bank of America Stadium in downtown Charlotte.
The 2018 class was especially good to the Gamecocks in terms of pulling talent from the area. Defensive tackle Rick Sandidge was a top-150 recruit.Guard Jovaughn Gwyn was also a four-star in the 247 Composite rankings.
Muschamp wasn’t shy about what he thinks the duo can do.
“We felt like we signed the two best players in the area and probably in the state of North Carolina,” Muschamp said. “Two explosive athletes. Expecting both guys to contribute for us next year. Looking forward to getting them on campus.”
